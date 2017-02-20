Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit

By Chase Hunt The concert season is nearing and it’s time to start looking for tickets. Concerts go on throughout the entire year but it’s the spring and summer time that brings out all the bands and artists. Detroit has several venues to see indie rock artists perform. Some are traditional venues while others offer much more. This list will provide ideas of where to look when searching for a show to see.

PJ’s Lager House Detroit

1254 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 961-4668

www.pjslagerhouse.com 1254 Michigan Ave.Detroit, MI 48226(313) 961-4668 Once a bakery and restaurant built in 1914, PJ’s Lager House has some history behind it. The building was used as a furniture store during Prohibition and the secret password is still intact in the basement door. After Prohibition, it became a beer garden before it would go on to have several names serving food. In the 1990s, the kitchen was replaced with an area for bands to get together with a sound system. The kitchen has now since been returned with fresh made foods including dressing made from scratch and platefuls of food for a reasonable price. Enjoy music and good eats while soaking up a historical location in Corktown.

The Michigan Theater

603 E. Liberty St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 668-8397

www.michtheater.org 603 E. Liberty St.Ann Arbor, MI 48104(734) 668-8397 This restored beauty is more than just a venue where artists such as Jeff Tweedy and Feist have played, it’s a non-profit location where independent films are shown and stage productions go on along with concerts. The building was constructed in 1928 and holds 1700 people. The Michigan Theater was threatened however in 1978 following low attendance and the community raised funds to restore it to its original glory.

St. Andrew’s Hall

431 E Congress St.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 961-8961

www.saintandrewshall.org 431 E Congress St.Detroit, MI 48226(313) 961-8961 St. Andrews Hall once used to be the place for the Saint Andrew’s Society of Detroit to gather and was never a church built in 1907. Since 1980, the hall has been the home of bands and DJs in the Detroit area. St. Andrew’s has hosted a variety of artists including larger names such as Detroit native Eminem, The Verve and Bob Dylan. Underneath in what’s known as The Shelter, it’s known as one of the first stages Eminem took before he made it in the limelight. Related: Best Outdoor Venues Near Detroit

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

3554 Walton Blvd.

Rochester Hills, MI 48309

(248) 377-0100

www.palacenet.com 3554 Walton Blvd.Rochester Hills, MI 48309(248) 377-0100 An outdoor venue, Meadow Brook is a favorite location for many occasions. From a theater production, to a moderately known name, it’s the perfect size at 7,700 occupants. The venue has seen the likes of Ray LaMontagne, WALK THE MOON and The 1975 in 2016 as well as familiar faces like Bryan Adams and Paul Simon.