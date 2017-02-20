Coleman Young II Will Reportedly Run For Mayor Of Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — There may soon be another Coleman Young running the city of Detroit.
According to reports, Michigan State Sen. Coleman Young II — son of former Detroit mayor Coleman Young — said on Sunday evening that he plans to throw his hat into the ring this Fall.
Young currently serves Michigan’s 1st District, which includes much of the south portion of Detroit and the Downriver area. The Democrat previously served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2007 through 2010.
On February 4, current Detroit mayor Mike Duggan announced he will seek re-election in November.
Young’s father served as mayor of Detroit from 1974 until 1994.
The deadline to file is April 25.
