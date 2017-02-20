‘Family Guy’ Takes Shot At Flint Water Crisis [VIDEO]

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Family Guy has never been afraid to push the limits of what is acceptable to joke about.
The show’s latest target — the Flint Water Crisis.
On Sunday night’s show, Stewie Griffin was attempting to blind his grandfather, Carter, with a spray bottle full of a mysterious brown liquid. His friend Brian asks what’s in the bottle and Stewie replys, “it’s just tap water from Flint, Michigan.”
Knowing that the Flint Water Crisis is a taboo subject, the scene immediately cuts away to Stewie dressed as a boxer punching a hole in a sign that reads “Things Stewie Can’t Say.”
Carter then comes into the room, where Stewie sprays the water in his face, leaving him with what looks like third-degree burns.
This isn’t the first time someone has taken a shot at the ongoing situation in Flint. Fans of the Ohio State University football team flaunted a banner before November’s matchup against the Michigan Wolverines that read, “Michigan Girls: More Diseased Than Flint Water.”
Flint’s water was contaminated with lead in 2014 after an emergency manager opted to cut costs by switching the city’s water supply from the Detroit water system to the Flint River.
Residents immediately complained about the smell, taste and appearance of the water. They also raised health concerns, reporting rashes, hair loss and other problems.
Since the summer of 2014, 87 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported with ten fatalities — and about half the cases involve people drinking Flint water.