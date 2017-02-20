Horse Trailer Involved In Crash On I-75

LUNA PIER, Mich. (WWJ) — Southbound I-75 at the Luna Pier Rd. exit was closed after a crash involving a horse trailer on Monday morning.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the crash occurred just north of the Luna Pier exit and officers diverted traffic off of the freeway on the Dixie Hwy. exit and back on at Erie Rd.
Police say a veterinarian is heading to the scene to check on the horse or horses.
There is no word on if there are any injuries to people or how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Several lanes remain closed in the area.
