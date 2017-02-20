Shots Fired Outside Greyhound Bus Station In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a Greyhound bus station in Detroit on Monday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m., police received a call that shots has been fired and someone may have been injured at the station at Howard St. and 6th St. near the M-10 Lodge freeway. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between people in three different vehicles, before the vehicles fled the scene in different directions.
Bullet casings were found out on the street by the station. The three vehicles are described as a newer model Audi, a Chevrolet Yukon and a Chrysler 300.
Police say there were no injuries at the scene.
There are unconfirmed reports that the incident may have stemmed from an argument between people on a bus ride up from Georgia.
