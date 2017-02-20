Suspect In Custody After Allegedly Shooting Man In Hand

LINCOLN PARK (WWJ) — A 36-year-old man is expected to be charged and arraigned this week after Lincoln Park police say he shot another man in his hand early Monday morning.
Neighbors near a home on Moran Avenue, east of Fort Street, called 911 to report a gunshot and a man yelling for help as he ran down the street toward a gas station.
Police say the 34-year-old man was allegedly shot in the hand by the suspect, who had been staying at his house. The man was later arrested.
One nearby resident, Michelle Smith, told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the neighborhood has its share of excitement at times.
“I know there’s a few of the houses that are rentals, so you never know what’s going on,” Smith said. “There’s been a lot of fights and arguments and people storming off.”
Police recovered a backpack and clothing from the middle of the street. An investigation is ongoing.