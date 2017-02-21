$2,500 Reward Offered For Tips In Wayne Fatal Hit-And-Run

WAYNE (WWJ) – A $2,500 reward is now being offered for tips in a cold case fatal hit-and-run in the city of Wayne.
More than six years later, there have still been no arrests in connection with the death of 43 year-old Chris Lentz, early on New Year’s Day, 2011.
Authorities said Lentz was walking home after working the night shift at Mama Mia’s Pizza when he was struck by an unknown vehicle on Merriman Road, just North of Van Bourn Road. It happened at 2:44 a.m., according to police.
Tuesday would have been Lentz’s birthday, according to Crime Stoppers, so family members asked if the media could put out a fresh call for tips.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800 SPEAK UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
Cash rewards through Crime Stoppers are also completely anonymous and are paid upon an arrest and conviction.