Detroit Mayor To Deliver Annual State Of The City Address

February 21, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: detroit, mike duggan

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan plans to deliver his fourth State of the City address at Focus: HOPE’s offices in the city. The program is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Duggan’s speaking points were not revealed in advance of the event, but he may discuss the city’s surging downtown area and the possible closing of 25 academically underperforming schools in Detroit by the state’s School Reform Office.

Last year, Duggan pointed to the installation of thousands of streetlights and improved ambulance and police response times as some of the city’s successes.

Duggan announced earlier this month that he would seek a second, four-year term as Detroit’s mayor. The former head of the Detroit Medical Center was elected mayor in 2013 and took office in 2014.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

