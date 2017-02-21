CBS62[1]
Detroit Shuts Down Russell Industrial Center; Tenants Forced To Vacate

February 21, 2017 7:16 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A large live-and-work space just off I-75 in Detroit has been ordered vacated by the city.

The Russell Industrial Center along Grand Boulevard has been ordered shut down by the city, following multiple code violations. The legal notice was issued Monday.

Those who live and work in the building, more than 100 artists and other creative types, say the city didn’t give much notice before issuing the stop work order.

City officials say the vacate order is based on illegally installed plumbing and other improper installations. Other concerns for the complex include fire safety — especially following the destruction of a similar space in Oakland, California last December.

“If the owners of this can deal with the city, get the violations cleared up, presumably they’ll be able to open up. But as of right now, there’s a big stop work order on the door and these people here are scrambling to get out of here,” said WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton.

An Albert Kahn designed complex, the Russell Industrial Center was originally a metal stamping plant in the 1900s. Since then, it has hosted movie shoots, automotive reveals and other large public events.

