Downtown Birmingham Buildings Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

BIRMINGHAM (WWJ) – Several buildings have been evacuated in downtown Birmingham, Tuesday morning, after a construction crew hit a gas main.
Included are Birmingham City Hall, the public library, and the AT&T building. No injuries or illnesses were immediately reported, but people in the area reported a strong odor of natural gas.
Debra Dodd with Consumers Energy said they’re aware of the leak.
“There was a third party contractor performing some work,” she said. “They were doing some boring underneath the road; they the hit a one-and-a-quarter inch plastic gas main.”
She said they’re already working on the problem.
“There is quire an odor,” Dodd added. “Again, we have some service technicians that have responded and are checking for gas leaks in buildings. The police and fire responded.”
Meantime, Birmingham police say that the city’s 911 calls are rolling over to the West Bloomfield Police Department.