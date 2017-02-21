Laser Pointed At Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter

COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are looking for tips after someone pointed a laser at an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

It happened at least three times, according to officials, as the OCSO Aviation Unit, “Air 2,” was assisting with an aerial search in the area of Benstien Rd and Loon Lake Rd., late Monday night.

From what investigator can tell, the green-colored laser was aimed from a source on the ground, approximately three miles away, from a residential area of Arlis St. and Dickert St.

Deputies searched the area following the incident, but didn’t find the culprit.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will be following up on the incident.

He reminds those who would consider pointing a laser at any aircraft that it is against the law.

“Directing a laser at any kind of aircraft is extremely dangerous and will be taken seriously,” the sheriff stressed, in a statement. “I implore the Michigan Legislature to resume work on the legislation which failed to pass last year to further punish those who interfere with aircraft flying in our skies.”

[View a copy of the federal law, here].

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A cash reward of $2,500 is available upon an arrest and conviction in the case. As always, tips and cash rewards through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.