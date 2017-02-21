Lions Hire George Godsey As Defensive Assistant-Special Projects

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired George Godsey as Defensive Assistant-Special Projects.
Godsey joins the Lions coaching staff following a two-year stint (2015-16) as the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator and one season as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2014. Prior to Houston, he spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, starting as an offensive assistant in 2011 before coaching the tight ends from 2012-13.
After beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Central Florida in 2004, Godsey went on to spend the next six years with the program, working directly with the quarterbacks for four seasons (2005-08) and running backs for two (2009-10).
A native of Tampa, Fla., Godsey was a quarterback at Georgia Tech from 1998-2001 before going on to play one season for the Arena Football League’s Tampa Bay Storm. While at Georgia Tech, he set the school record for career completion percentage (63.3) and ranks second in career passer rating (143.6).