Man Found Shot To Death Inside Bathroom; Suspect At Large

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say they have no leads after a man was found shot to death on Detroit’s east side.
The discovery was made just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 10400 block of Beaconsfield, off of Whittier Avenue.
According to police, the 37-year-old man was found “shot multiple times in the bathroom.” Other circumstances are unknown.
At this point, no arrests have been made and the suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.