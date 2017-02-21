Miguel Cabrera Could Pass Some All-Time Greats On Home Run Leaderboard In 2017

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Miguel Cabrera is chasing down some legends.
A year after entering the top 50 home run leaders in MLB history, the Tigers’ first baseman has a chance to crack the top 30. Those in striking distance include Carl Yastrzemski, Chipper Jones and Stan Musial.
Cabrera enters this season with 446 career homers, the 40th most all time and second most among active players. Albert Pujols, who ranks ninth all time, has 591.
Here are the next 10 sluggers in Cabrera’s sights.
T-38: Jeff Bagwell & Vladimir Guerrero — 449.
37: Carl Yastrzemski — 452.
T-35: Jose Canseco & Adam Dunn — 462.
34: Dave Winfield — 465.
33: Chipper Jones — 468.
32: Carlos Delgado — 473.
T-30: Stan Musial & Willie Stargell — 475.
To enter the top 30 in 2017, Cabrera would have to hit 29 home runs. He hit 38 in 2016.
If he posts an average of 30 home runs through the duration of his contract, which runs through 2023, he’d have 656 for his career, well within the top 10 of all time. Only five players – Willie Mays, Alex Rodriguez, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds – have hit more.
Within the Tigers organization, Cabrera ranks third with 306 home runs. (He hit his first 138 while playing for the Marlins.) Norm Cash in second in franchise history with 373 long balls and Al Kaline is first with 399.
Cabrera figures to pass both of them in due time.