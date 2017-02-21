CBS62[1]
Owners Close Restaurant After 5 Immigrants Die In House Fire

February 21, 2017 5:09 AM

NOVI (WWJ/AP) – The owners of a Chinese restaurant in metro Detroit have closed the business, a year after five immigrants who were employees died in a house fire.

Kim’s Garden didn’t recover after the tragedy. Roger Tam’s attorney, Ray Cassar, says the Novi restaurant closed after serving free meals to anyone who wanted one Saturday.

A teenager and four young men from Mexico died in a basement fire at a home owned by Tam. Tam and his wife knew the five were in the U.S. illegally. They recently pleaded guilty to harboring immigrants.

The fire has been linked to careless smoking. If a judge finds they’re responsible for the deaths, Tam and Ada Mei Lei could face years in prison. They’ll return to court on June 13.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

