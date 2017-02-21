Oxford Township Man Run Over While Trying To Jump Start Car

OXFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An Oxford Township man is hospitalized after being run over by his own car.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says the 74-year old-man was trying to jump start another car in a vacant lot on Snyder Street, Monday afternoon when his car — a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire, which was running in neutral — started rolling forward.
Sheriff’s officials say the man jumped in front of the car to try to stop it, but he was run over and trapped underneath.
Firefighters rescued the man and rushed him to McLaren Hospital – Oakland, where he was last reported in critical condition.
The man’s name has not been released. An investigation is ongoing.