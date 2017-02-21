Police Still Seeking Tips In Jogger’s Shooting Death: Who Killed Alexandra Brueger?

ROSE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities are hoping a $12,5000 cash reward will be enough motivation to encourage someone to identify the gunman who shot and killed a 31-year-old nurse as she was jogging along a rural Oakland County road last summer.
Family members of Alexandra Brueger are expected to plead for information during an afternoon news conference Tuesday. Police say they’ve received dozens of tips in the case, but the gunman is still at large.
Brueger, who regularly went for 10-mile runs, was shot multiple times in the back while jogging on Fish Lake Road, in rural Rose Township, on the afternoon of July 30, 2016. Investigators say she collapsed on a resident’s front lawn and died.
Witnesses said a white or light-colored four-door sedan was seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Fish Lake Road around the time Brueger was killed, but police have yet to identify that vehicle.
Crime Stoppers is offering $7,500, in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — bringing the total reward amount in the case to $12,500.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 248-584-5740, call the Michigan State Police Tip Line at 855-MICH-TIP, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.