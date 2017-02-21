Red Wings Create Bracket To Determine Best Moment In History Of The Joe [VOTE]

By: Will Burchfield
The Red Wings are staging a bracket-style tournament to determine the best moment in the history of Joe Louis Arena.
There are 32 nominations and 16 matchups, with the first round of voting running through March 8.
Today’s matchup is between Detroit’s triumph in the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals and Kris Draper’s overtime goal in Game 2 of the 1998 Finals.
The 1997 championship was the Red Wings’ first in 42 years.
Draper’s goal completed a Red Wings’ comeback that saw them rally from a 4-2 deficit late in the third period.
Which moment was more special to you?