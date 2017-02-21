Report: Suspect Arrested After Returning To Scene Of Deadly Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a father of five over the weekend in Detroit.
DeQuan Kemp was taken into custody Sunday night, after allegedly returning to the scene of the crime in the 19000 block of Runyon, WDIV reported. He’s expected to face charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm.
Kemp is accused of killing Emmitt Conner, who was found lying in the grass outside of his home after family members heard gunshots just after 5 p.m. Friday. Conner, a father of five, was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Other circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately released.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.