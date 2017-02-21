Report: Suspect Arrested After Returning To Scene Of Deadly Shooting

February 21, 2017 9:15 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a father of five over the weekend in Detroit.

DeQuan Kemp (booking photo)

DeQuan Kemp (booking photo)

DeQuan Kemp was taken into custody Sunday night, after allegedly returning to the scene of the crime in the 19000 block of Runyon, WDIV reported. He’s expected to face charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Kemp is accused of killing Emmitt Conner, who was found lying in the grass outside of his home after family members heard gunshots just after 5 p.m. Friday. Conner, a father of five, was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Other circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia