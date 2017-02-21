Runaway Cow Leads Police On Wild Chase In NYC [VIDEO]

February 21, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: cow

NEW YORK (AP) — A cow that apparently escaped from a slaughterhouse has led police on a wild chase through New York City streets.

Police corralled the animal in a backyard in Jamaica, Queens, after a chase that lasted more than an hour.

Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull or steer trotting through a residential neighborhood with several tranquilizer darts stuck in its hide.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the cow causing any injuries during the chase, though it did rip the door off a car.

WABC reported that Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, has offered a home for the wayward beast.

There was no answer at phone number listed for the sanctuary.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia