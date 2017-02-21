Stranger Danger: Man Tries To Get 12-Year-Old Girl In Car

CANTON (WWJ) – Authorities are alerting parents after a possible case of “stranger danger” was reported in Canton.
Police say a 12-year-old was walking alone around 11:40 a.m. Monday when she was approached by a white man in a silver or gray sedan.
The man pulled alongside the girl, according to police, and asked her to get into his vehicle. The girl ran away from the man and went to a friend’s home in the area.
The suspect’s vehicle, a four door mid-size sedan, was last seen in the area of Cherry Hill and Denton roads.
The suspect is described as 30- to 40-years-old with a dark goatee. He was wearing a beanie cap and hooded sweatshirt.
Police are urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.