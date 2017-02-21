Wanted Sex Offender Shot By U.S. Marshal On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Officials say a wanted sex offender and parole absconder was shot by a U.S. Marshals after he backed into a federal agent’s car in Detroit.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Linwood and Tuxedo streets, not far from the Lodge Freeway and Chicago Boulevard.

Members of the fugitive apprehension task force were trying to take the man into custody when he was shot in the shoulder.

“When they attempted to apprehend the gentleman, he backed into, forcefully rammed one of our officers’ cars, which is a deadly force situation. In the course of that, the subject was shot,” said Deputy Marshal Robert Watson. “My understanding is that shots were fired while he was in the car.”

The suspect, who is in his mid- to late-20s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown, but he’s expected to survive.

“He was wanted for a parole violation for enticing a child for immoral purposes as well as motor vehicle theft,” said Watson.

No U.S. Marshalls or task force officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Langton said there’s a “heavy police presence” in the area. Along with U.S. Marshals, Detroit police, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies, and Michigan State police are on the scene.

“It looks like they’re centering on a home on Tuxedo; that’s Linwood and Tuxedo,” Langton said. “I do see a black car and I see a number of shell casings on the road.”

Linwood was shut down from Elmhurst to Webb Street as an investigation continues.

