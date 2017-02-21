Wayne Shaw Eats A Meat Pie On The Sidelines [VIDEO]

February 21, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Wayne Shaw

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Tuesday afternoon Karsch and Anderson talked about the ‘roly-poly goalie,’ Wayne Shaw and his eating of a meat pie on the sideline.

According to latimes.com:

With the FA and Britain’s Gambling Commission now investigating the incident, Shaw departed ways with the club after being asked for his resignation on Tuesday, Sutton Manager Paul Doswell told Sky News.

“It’s been very disappointing. There’s no doubt about that. I woke up this morning to this storm of criticism,” Doswell said of Sutton, who was also a member of the team’s coaching staff. “Wayne, himself, has offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon and it’s been accepted. It’s a very sad end to what has been a good story.

Should more players start eating pies on the sidelines of soccer matches?

