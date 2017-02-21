What’s Going On With The Former Hudson’s Site In Downtown Detroit?

DETROIT (WWJ) – Plans for the former Hudson’s site in downtown Detroit could be unveiled this week.
The Downtown Development Authority board is scheduled to meet Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Bedrock Detroit, which gained development rights to the old Hudson’s property in 2010, told The Detroit News more information on the site would be provided at the meeting, which is open to the public.
Last fall, reports emerged that Bedrock was planning to build a 60-story high rise with apartments and office and retail space at the site. A development agreement indicated that construction was supposed to begin in April.
Businessman Dan Gilbert has been seeking state incentives for major projects, but the legislature hasn’t approved any yet — which could be the reason for the construction delay.
Gilbert previously released conceptual renderings for the proposed building on Woodward, which features a unique glass exterior with wave-like rooflines. The first floor would include large public amphitheater with a huge glass wall that opens during warm weather to M-1 Rail, public space and retail. Upper levels of the building would include museums, conference center and hotels with a large skylight. The exterior would feature ceramic tile facade with glass bridges.
Hudson’s originally was an eight story building constructed in 1891. The department store grew to 25 stories and 2.2 million square feet in the 1950s and 1960s, and was at one point considered the tallest department store in the world. The store closed in 1983 and was demolished in 1998. An underground parking garage is currently the only use of the site.