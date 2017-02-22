10-Year-Old Reaches Out To Police On Social For Help With Math Problems

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Ten-year-old Lena Draper was stumped and knew she needed help so she turned to police. The problem? Math.
Police Lt. BJ Gruber tells WWJ that he didn’t think twice when Draper messaged in to the department’s social media account which he manages. But after Draper’s mom posted about his efforts, he’s gotten calls from as far away as Great Britain for interview.
Gruber, with the Marion, Ohio Police Department says it’s been overwhelming.
“I literally just broke down — for about 15 minutes and just couldn’t contain myself – I think it was just this sense of understanding that I’ve known what the police officers are that I’ve known –and they’ve kind of gotten a bad rap, maybe in some areas deservedly so, but I’ve known the hearts of people I work with and I’ve seen them really take this on the chin for the last couple of years,” says Gruber.
But Gruber hasn’t yet lived down that his answer to her second math question was incorrect. He says he’s better at history.