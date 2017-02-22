97.1 The Ticket Las Vegas Trip!

Every year Mike Valenti and Terry Foster head to Vegas to kick off the basket tournament at The D Las Vegas.
This year we are offering your chance to be part of all the fun! 97.1 The Ticket has a limited number of VIP packages for sale for only $730 per person from March 16- March 20, 2017.
- VIP package includes:
- Non-stop roundtrip airfare between Detroit and Las Vegas
- Four nights stay at The D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas
- Limo transportation to/from the airport in Las Vegas
- VIP parties on Thursday and Friday during Valenti and Foster Show
- All the basketball action at The D Las Vegas Longbar
These VIP packages are very limited and will sell out fast!
For more info, please call 248-327-2930.