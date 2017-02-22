97.1 The Ticket Las Vegas Trip!

February 22, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, The D Las Vegas, Valenti and Foster

Every year Mike Valenti and Terry Foster head to Vegas to kick off the basket tournament at The D Las Vegas.

This year we are offering your chance to be part of all the fun! 97.1 The Ticket has a limited number of VIP packages for sale for only $730 per person from March 16- March 20, 2017.

  • VIP package includes:
    •  Non-stop roundtrip airfare between Detroit and Las Vegas
    •  Four nights stay at The D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas
    •  Limo transportation to/from the airport in Las Vegas
    •  VIP parties on Thursday and Friday during Valenti and Foster Show
    •  All the basketball action at The D Las Vegas Longbar

These VIP packages are very limited and will sell out fast!

For more info, please call 248-327-2930.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia