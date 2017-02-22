Belleville Man Arrested In Social Media Child Sex Sting

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A 41-year-old Wayne County man is behind bars after authorities say he traveled to Macomb County with plans to meet an underage girl for sex.
Ross Earl Kouba of Belleville was arraigned via video in 41B District Court Tuesday, charged with multiple felony counts in connection with the alleged incident last week.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with M.A.C.E (Macomb Area Computer Enforcement) received a tip on Feb. 16 that a user on a popular social media platform was trying to solicit sex with an underage person.
A detective posing as an underage girl logged on and engaged with the suspect, later identified as Kouba. Sheriff’s officials say, after some chatting online, the suspect sent “detailed and graphic” text messages about sexual activity that he wished to engage in with the child.
He was arrested two days later, according to the sheriff’s office, when he arrived for what he thought would be a sexual liaison with the girl.
Kouba is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20 year felony; two counts of computers – communicating with another to commit a crime; and one count of children – contributing to delinquency.
He remains held in the Macomb County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond, awaiting his next court appearance set for Monday, March 6.