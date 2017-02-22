Belleville Man Arrested In Social Media Child Sex Sting

February 22, 2017 10:36 AM
Ross Earl Kouba (credit: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Ross Earl Kouba (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A 41-year-old Wayne County man is behind bars after authorities say he traveled to Macomb County with plans to meet an underage girl for sex.

Ross Earl Kouba of Belleville was arraigned via video in 41B District Court Tuesday, charged with multiple felony counts in connection with the alleged incident last week.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with M.A.C.E (Macomb Area Computer Enforcement) received a tip on Feb. 16 that a user on a popular social media platform was trying to solicit sex with an underage person.

A detective posing as an underage girl logged on and engaged with the suspect, later identified as Kouba. Sheriff’s officials say, after some chatting online, the suspect sent “detailed and graphic” text messages about sexual activity that he wished to engage in with the child.

He was arrested two days later, according to the sheriff’s office, when he arrived for what he thought would be a sexual liaison with the girl.

Kouba is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20 year felony; two counts of computers – communicating with another to commit a crime; and one count of children – contributing to delinquency.

He remains held in the Macomb County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond, awaiting his next court appearance set for Monday, March 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia