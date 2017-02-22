Challenging Recovery For Teen Survivor Of Kalamazoo Mass Shooting

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – More than a year after the mass shooting in Kalamazoo, the prognosis remains uncertain for a 15-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head.

Her father Gene Kopf says Abigail Kopf has undergone two surgeries to replace the portion of her skull that was shattered, the second just last week. Kopf says the ordeal has been hard on the whole family.

“For a while there we weren’t home, for several months, while we were at the hospital with her – so her sister was here with other relatives, not getting the attention from her parents, which was hard on her. Her sister is seven and it’s been quite an ordeal for her,” says Abigail’s dad.

Kopf has been virtually home-bound and that’s difficult for the formerly active gymnast. He’s not sure when she’ll be able to return to school.

Jason Dalton is still awaiting trial on six counts of murder – shortly after the shootings Dalton admitted to police that he “took people’s lives.”

Working as an Uber driver, it appears Dalton methodically kept up his stops throughout the night of the rampage, picking up people and dropping them off while shooting others he encountered on the route.