Detroit Mayor Lists Jobs, Rebuilding Neighborhoods As Focus During State Of The City Address

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan listed job training, affordable housing and rebuilding neighborhoods among his priorities during his fourth State of the City address – which was by invitation only.

“Everybody in this city is getting screwed by the No-Fault system,” said Duggan during the address, clearing setting his aim at Michigan’s auto insurance lobby.

Duggan on Tuesday detailed the transformation of services and finances in a city that exited bankruptcy in 2014. He said although the city’s basic services have been improved, a lot more must be done if a Detroit is built that includes everyone.

“We are talking tonight about the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, $30 million dollars, that will be invested in neighborhood development, much like has been done in downtown and Mid-town,” he said.

The mayor also touted the fund which he says helps address critics’ concern over lack of development in communities versus a thriving downtown.

To boost job opportunities, he announced a new initiative, “Detroit at Work,” to help connect the city’s job seekers with employers.

Promising to demolish another 10,000 abandoned homes over the next two years, Duggan said it’s vital to the health of the city.

“To me, getting rid of them is a matter of life and death,” said Duggan.

Another key effort, Duggan said, is preserving affordable housing. He said future projects will ensure such housing exists in all parts of Detroit.

