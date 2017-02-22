Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Charged With Sexual Assault

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A doctor who specialized in treating female gymnasts at Michigan State University and through the elite USA Gymnastics organization was charged Wednesday with sexual assault.

Dr. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday in two Michigan counties. Online records show he’s facing nine charges in Ingham county, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim under age 13.

A message seeking comment was left for Nassar’s lawyer. Attorney General Bill Schuette and police plan to provide more details at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State, where he treated members of the gymnastics team and younger regional gymnasts. He also was a doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Dozens of women and girls say they were assaulted. Nassar denies it.

Attorneys representing women and girls say Nassar assaulted them during treatments for back and hip pain. Many of the women have the same allegations: During the course of Nassar’s treatments, the doctor allegedly inserted “his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand” into the victim’s vagina, according to a complaint. When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

The girls ranged in age from 9 to 29 at the time. Most were minors “cloaked with innocence and trust of their youth,” attorney Stephen Drew told reporters. The alleged abuse took place over a roughly 20-year period.

Nassar’s accusers include 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher.

“He would put his fingers inside of me, move my leg around,” Dantzscher told “60 Minutes” on Sunday. “He would tell me I was going to feel a pop and that that would put my hips back and help my back pain.”

In separate cases filed in 2016, Nassar is charged with possessing child pornography and molesting the daughter of family friends. During testimony last week, the now 25-year-old woman told the court her parents were friends with Nassar and the abuse happened from age 6 until age 12 during family visits to his home. She says he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things.

Nassar was fired by Michigan State in September after the school said he violated restrictions that were put on his treatments, following a 2014 complaint. Since then, he has been the target of civil lawsuits, along with Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which cut ties with Nassar in 2015.

