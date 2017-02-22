Late Night’s Seth Meyers Talks Donald Trump And Northwestern Hoops With Jamie And Stoney [VIDEO]

By: Jamie Samuelsen
@jamiesamuelsen
If Seth Meyers goes down his personal checklist, he’s got checks in most of the boxes. He rose to fame on Saturday Night Live. He’s now the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers”. He’s married with a young baby. His favorite baseball team is the Red Sox. His favorite football team is the Steelers.
The only thing out there left that he wants…is for Northwestern to make the NCAA Tournament.
Full disclosure – I’ve known Seth since 1992. He and I went to college together and were members of the same fraternity. It’s been a huge personal thrill to see his success over the last 15 years.
He joined our show Wednesday morning to talk Northwestern hoops, the quest for the NCAA Tournament. And of course – a few jokes about the current President of the United States.