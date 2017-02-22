Man Visiting For Autorama Reports 3 Vehicles, Trailer Stolen

February 22, 2017 2:33 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Northern Michigan man, visiting metro Detroit to participate in this weekend’s Autorama car show at Cobo Center, says his vehicles were stolen.

Dave Fischbach, of Bellaire, told WWJ’s Rob Mason pickup truck and trailer was parked in the lot outside the Southgate Holiday Inn when the theft occurred.

He said the trailer and the vehicles are highly valuable.

“It’s a 42-foot trailer, and it’s a ’94 turquoise-colored Ford F-350 diesel dually, so it’s a very specialty truck,” he said. “And the trailer is a 42-foot aluminium trailer with a 60-foot Corvette inside the trailer, along with a 2002 Jeep Wrangler. It’s a two-car trailer.”

Fischbach said the theft happened sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police.

