Michigan Beats Rutgers 68-64 Behind Wilson’s Double-Double

February 22, 2017 9:18 PM

By MATT SUGAM/Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – D.J. Wilson scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, three other Wolverines scored in double figures, and Michigan beat Rutgers 68-64 on Wednesday.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 14 points, Derrick Walton Jr. had 13 and Zak Irvin added 16 for Michigan (18-10, 8-7 Big Ten), which made 10 of 31 from behind the arc to Rutgers’ 6 of 16.

Corey Sanders scored 15 and Mike Williams had 14 for Rutgers (13-16, 2-14), which outscored Michigan 32-22 in the paint.

Down by as many as 10 in the second half, Rutgers took its first lead since 4-3 after C.J. Gettys’ jumper gave the Scarlet Knights a 52-51 lead at 7:58. But Wilson’s 3 with 5:50 to go put Michigan back on top 57-56 and the Wolverines never looked back.

The Wolverines outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 40-33, but Rutgers scored 15 points off 11 Michigan turnovers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

