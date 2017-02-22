CBS62[1]
Michigan Lt. Gov. Calley Completes Trade Mission To Mexico

February 22, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Brian Calley

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has completed a three-day trade mission to Mexico where he met with two companies expanding operations in Michigan.

TREMEC Transmission is investing $54 million and creating 133 jobs in Wixom. Rassini Brakes is investing $17.3 million and creating 55 jobs in Mount Morris Township.

The goal of Calley’s trip was to make companies aware of investment opportunities in Michigan.

Calley says Wednesday in a release that the two expansions “mean excellent, well-paying jobs for Michigan residents” and underscore the strength the state’s talent in the automotive sector.

“Michigan companies have the most competitive products and services you’ll find anywhere in the world,” Calley said. “Helping companies connect with new customers will result in more jobs for Michiganders. Last year, Michigan companies exported more than $12 billion in goods and services to Mexico, and there is opportunity for even more investment, creating more jobs in Michigan.”

During the forum, Calley spoke to attendees about Michigan’s leadership in the mobility industry and the opportunities for doing business in our state.

Members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and business executives from 21 Michigan companies also made the trip

The MEDC is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community and talent development.

