Police Asking For Help Solving Valentine’s Day Caper At Fish Market

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help identifying a heartless thief who broke into a fish market in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.
Authorities say a black man with a slim build and beard broke into Vergote’s Poultry and Fish Market on Harper around 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 14.
The suspect stole several items and damaged a cash register in addition to the store window.
Police believe the suspect fled on foot.
If anyone recognizes this man, or knows of his whereabouts or has any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5540.
One Comment
No love there :(