Report: Red Wings Could Extend Brendan Smith Instead Of Trading Him

February 22, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Brendan Smith, ken holland, NHL trade deadline, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Even with the Red Wings in a clear position to sell ahead of the March 1 trade deadline, reports indicate that they might favor an alternative course of action — at least in regard to one of their pending free agents.

Per insider Bob McKenzie, via Chris Nichols, the Red Wings “are getting lots of calls on defenseman Brendan Smith,” but are interested in negotiating an extension before considering a trade.

That’s likely not what Wings fans want to hear, but it’s pretty indicative of the organization’s long-term vision. Detroit doesn’t appear interested in a full-scale rebuild, one that requires selling off key veterans and starting from scratch, and would likely prefer to hold onto those players who can help the team remain competitive moving forward.

Whether or not Smith falls into that category is a different question. The 28-year-old has two goals and five points in 33 games this year and hasn’t reached the 20-point mark in any of his three full seasons. But he’s a strong skater who can push the puck up ice, which is a valuable skill set in today’s NHL.

If the Red Wings can sell that aspect of Smith’s game to teams interested in his services, they may be able to reel in a nice return.

For what it’s worth, the Coyotes received a third-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick from the Flames on Tuesday in exchange for defenseman Michael Stone. Stone, 26, has better offensive statistics than Smith, but lesser possession numbers. He, too, is set to become a free agent this summer.

But the Red Wings are unlikely to be interested in future assets if they intend to be competitive next season. Whether or not they trade Smith, then, could be dependent on receiving an NHL-ready player in return — something that buyers (i.e., contending teams) aren’t typically inclined to facilitate.

Considering all that, don’t be surprised if Smith remains in a Red Wings uniform beyond the trade deadline. Though his immediate value to the Wings is as a bargaining chip, the team may decide he can offer them more as a mainstay on the blue line.

