Sterling Heights Agrees To Settle Lawsuits Over Planned Mosque

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ/AP) – A Detroit suburb that denied a religious organization’s proposal for a mosque in a residential neighborhood has agreed to settle two federal lawsuits that alleged discrimination.
Sterling Heights City Council voted late Tuesday to accept the settlements, including one in a lawsuit brought in December by the U.S. Attorney’s office. The mosque project will proceed, but a final site plan still needs to be approved.
The settlement, which resolves issues such as parking and traffic congestion, is expected to be detailed Wednesday morning.
In 2015, the city’s planning commission voted against a special land agreement for the mosque sought by the American Islamic Community Center — even after the group had signed a lease with an option to purchase the property along 15 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound. A lawsuit brought by the center noted a “hostile” commission and public.
City officials say the settlement keeps Sterling Heights out of costly litigation.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.