SWAT Team Spotted In Madison Heights, Part Of ‘Financial Crimes’ Investigation

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Federal authorities are not offering any details about the operation after a SWAT team was deployed, Wednesday afternoon in Madison Heights.
WWJ Newsradio 950 received calls from people in the area, concerned about the law enforcement presence on 11 Mile Road, between John R. Rd. an I-75. Traffic was block for a time on 11 Mile.
Jeff Frost, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service in Detroit, told WWJ that it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Secret Service “involving financial crimes” in the area. However, he said, he can’t talk about ongoing investigations.
Frost did say they’re working with the Southeast Michigan Financial Crimes Task Force which includes police officers from Novi, Royal Oak, West Bloomfield and Southfield.
No arrests were made.