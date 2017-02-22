Temperature Expected To Break 87-Year-Old Record Today

DETROIT (WWJ) – We’re having a heat wave in metro Detroit.

Forecasters say the temperature Wednesday will peak around 66 degrees, which would break the record of 65 set back in 1930.

“It’s almost like late April going into early May — unbelievable for February. These are readings 30s degrees warmer than normal for this time of year,” said CBS 62 Chief Meteorologist Jim Madaus. “Temperatures will jump to the mid-60s in many areas, some areas could even hit the upper 60s.”

If temperatures are as warm as expected, it would be the third record-setting weather day in a week. On Saturday, the temperature reached 69 degrees in Detroit, breaking the record of 62 set in 1976. Then on Sunday, the temperatures reached 66 degrees, breaking the record of 64 set back in 1884.

And it could happen again on Friday, when temperatures could hit a record-breaking 66 degrees. Then things are going to take a bit of a turn for the worse. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Saturday to below freezing levels overnight. On Sunday, Madaus says temps will struggle to reach 40 degrees.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Morning fog, then cloudy this afternoon. Record high temperatures expected. High 66F. Low 54F.

Thursday — Partly to mostly cloudy early. Afternoon showers will become a steady rain late. Thunder possible. High 64F. Low 41F.

Friday — Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. A few storms may be severe. Record high temperatures expected. High 66F. Low 47F.

Saturday — Cloudy with gusty winds. Morning high of 47F with temps falling to near 35 by nightfall. Low 26F.

Sunday — A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High near 40F. Low 29F.

