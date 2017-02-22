Truck Driver Falls Asleep On Foggy I-94, Crashes With Another Semi

CASCO TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say a major crash that had I-94 shut down for several hours overnight was caused by a sleeping semi-truck driver.
The accident happened after 2 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 between Division Road and 26 Mile Road in St. Clair County’s Casco Township.
Investigators say a semi-truck driver fell asleep, crossed both lanes of traffic and went off the roadway. The truck was then struck by a second semi-truck, who did not see the initial crash because of dense fog.
Police say no serious injuries reported.
The freeway was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.