Truck Driver Falls Asleep On Foggy I-94, Crashes With Another Semi

February 22, 2017 8:52 AM

CASCO TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say a major crash that had I-94 shut down for several hours overnight was caused by a sleeping semi-truck driver.

The accident happened after 2 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 between Division Road and 26 Mile Road in St. Clair County’s Casco Township.

Investigators say a semi-truck driver fell asleep, crossed both lanes of traffic and went off the roadway. The truck was then struck by a second semi-truck, who did not see the initial crash because of dense fog.

Police say no serious injuries reported.

The freeway was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia