West Bloomfield Man Arrested, Found Sleeping In Stranger’s Home

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – A 33-year-old West Bloomfield man was arrested after police say he was found sleeping in someone else’s house.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s office says a woman, who lives on River Valley Drive near 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township, came home early Sunday morning to find a cell phone in her garage that didn’t belong to her. She told deputies she started looking around and realized that things in her garage had been “rifled through.”
That’s when the woman woke up her family members and called 911.
When deputies arrived, they found Robert Bauman passed out or sleeping in the basement. No one in the home recognized him. Investigators said it’s not clear how he got into the home or how long he was there.
Bauman, who the sheriff’s office says has a “lengthy criminal history,” is facing a charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit a crime, a five-year felony.
He will be back in court next week.