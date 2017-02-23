Black History Month: Racking Up Achievements Is The Norm For This Teen

DETROIT (WWJ) – She’s a rapper, a dancer, a 4.0 student at the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences (DAAS) – but that’s just a part of this girl’s journey so far.

WWJ City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas has more on a young Detroit entrepreneur who’s also teaching other kids to soar.

Asia Newsome has not crafted the typical childhood story-line — she’s creating her own unique story.

At the tender age of five, she started her own company called Super Business Girl — which made and sold candles.

The business website let’s people know that her parents help me make the candles she sells, “but I have a larger vision of helping other kids become entrepreneurs like myself!

“My Mission is to recognize the true potential in every child and to develop intrinsic security that makes optimum use of their individualized talent.”

Think Asia looks familiar? It could be because you’ve seen her on The Ellen Show or 20/20 where she more than doubled the previous record in terms of views on their website.

Asia is now 13 and looking forward to going on to high school at Cass Tech, it’s another step toward reaching other goals.

