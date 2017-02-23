Dearborn Police Chief Wants Review Of Michigan Open Carry Law Citing Safety Of Community

DEARBORN (CBS Detroit) – Dearborn police received over a dozen 911 calls Sunday after more than a dozen protesters marched down Schaefer, armed. Police believe the protest was in response to the arrest of two men who walked into the Dearborn police lobby earlier this month, carrying guns and wearing masks.
“I for one, don’t think that for a group of relatively strange people to come into a city and get all armed-up and walk down a street is a projection of your Second Amendment rights – but rather, I think, it’s an intrusion onto the safety of a community,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad told WWJ’s Zahra Huber.
Haddad says he’ll ask legislators to review and possibly amend Open Carry laws in Michigan.
“If you are doing it for the sole purpose of demonstration then it should be under a controlled atmosphere and conditions,” said Haddad. “In the infinite wisdom, they say that you can walk around with the gun and the open carry then they should be under more normal circumstances if that makes sense – anything that’s intended for a reaction, causes public safety to be on edge – or to make a response, I think it’s no longer just an open carry situation.”
Haddad says the demonstrators didn’t go into any businesses, but caused panic among residents.