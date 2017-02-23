Grosse Pointe Real Estate Agent Accused Of Using Clients’ Homes For Sexual Encounters

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A real estate agent has been accused of using the homes of some of his clients for sexual encounters in a tony suburb of Detroit.
Scott Adlhoch has several listings in the Grosse Pointe Farms area that range from $650,000 – $850,000 — his website states that he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Grosse Pointe Board of Realtors and is active in the Parade Company’s Big Head Corps program – and he’s been accused of using some of the homes he’s marketed for sex.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says that Adlhoch has been having sex in some of the houses that he listed — and they’ve filed a formal complaint against the agent and suspended his license for 30 days.
The complaint by the Department of Licensing says from June 2013 to roughly February 2015 in six different houses in Grosse Pointe, Adlhoch “committed his sexual rendezvous without the permission or knowledge of the homeowners,” reports WJBK.
Real Estate Broker Marlene Paulson says she is appalled that Adlhoch’s license has only been revoked for 30 days.
“You never know who’s going to show your listings but if he calls to show one of my listings … I’m going to think twice, although I can’t deny him, I’m going to be worried,” said Paulson.
While Paulson may worry, homeowners can stipulate that either they are home for showings by other agents or that their selling agent is present.