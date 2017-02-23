Keep Dreaming: Winning $435 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Indiana

February 23, 2017 5:27 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you had future plans for that humongous Powerball jackpot, keep dreaming.

One winning ticket was sold in Indiana for the $435.3 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 10, 13, 28, 52, 61 and powerball 2.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold in New Jersey; tickets worth $1 million were sold in Kansas, Massachusetts, New York and Texas. Michigan Lottery officials haven’t yet reported prize payouts.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

