Mandatory Boil Water Alert Issued For Some Novi Residents

NOVI (WWJ) – A “mandatory” boil water notice has been issued for some Novi neighborhoods.
State health officials say this is in the area of 8 Mile and Haggerty Roads. It impacts Orchard Hill Place, Haggerty from Orchard Hill Place to 8 Mile, Turnberry subdivision and surrounding area businesses. [See a map here].
Officials say the alert is the result of an “operation failure” at the Detroit Water and Sewer Department, and it’s not clear when the problem will be resolved.
A boil water notice means it is recommended that those affected do not consume water from a tap unless it is boiled for five minutes, and then allowed to cool in a sealed container. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation as boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
“Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, bacteria contamination may occur, and these precautionary measures are recommended, the city said in a media release. “Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation.”
The notice will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.
Novi residents with questions about the advisory can call the Department of Public Services at 248-735-5640. Those with more general questions about drinking water safety can call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.