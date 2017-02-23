Michigan 7-Eleven Stores Selling Paczki On Fat Tuesday

WARREN (WWJ) – If you can’t get to a local bakery for your fresh pazcki on Fat Tuesday, don’t fret because 7-Eleven has your back.
More than 200 7-Eleven stores across Michigan will be serving up traditional Polish paczki on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Locations in metro Detroit are partnering with Dough Master Bakery in Warren to offer fresh, never frozen, paczkis to the community. The treats will be sold on Fat Tuesday only in four different flavors: custard, raspberry, blueberry, and apple.
What exactly is Paczki Day?
A Polish-American tradition, several celebrate on Fat Tuesday — the day before Lent begins — by gorging on paczki, which are calorie-laden, deep-fried pastries filled with the most delicious creams, custards and jellies.
Traditionally, the reason for making paczki (pronounced “pooonch-key”) was to use up all the lard, sugar, eggs and fruit in the house, because the ingredients were forbidden to be consumed due to Catholic fasting practices during Lent, according to Michigan.org. The tradition has evolved over the years and now, come Fat Tuesday, Americans rush out to get the tastiest paczki they can find.