Michigan Sports Doctor Arraigned On Sex Assault Charges In 2 Counties

MASON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A former Michigan State University sports doctor has appeared for a pair of arraignments on sexual assault charges.
Dr. Larry Nassar was arraigned on seven counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County. The judge waived the reading of the individual charges against Nassar, who appear via video feed. This came after, earlier in the day, a judge went into graphic detail on 15 counts in Ingham County.
Nassar, who had a clinic at MSU, also worked as a doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting multiple young athletes who came to him for treatments for hip and back injuries, faces 22 counts in Ingham and Eaton, and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has said more charges are coming.
Nassar carried a Bible with him as he pleaded not guilty in both cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Separately, dozens of former female athletes, mostly gymnasts, are suing Nassar for alleged assaults at MSU, a Lansing-area gymnastics club and elsewhere. The girls ranged in age from 9 to 29 at the time, according to authorities.
Bond was denied on Thursday. Regardless, Nassar was already ordered held without bond in a separate child pornography case in western Michigan.
The next hearing regarding the Eaton County charges was scheduled for March 2.
