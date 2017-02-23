Police: Bicyclist Struck By Car, Killed On Gratiot In Roseville

February 23, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police say a bicyclist has been struck by a car and killed in Roseville.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Gratiot Ave., near 12 Mile Road. Police said the biker — identified as a 77-year-old Roseville man — was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the two to collide, but police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.

No charges have been filed in the case as an investigation continues.

Northbound Gratiot was blocked by police at the scene for a time; but, as of 4 p.m., traffic was getting by in the left lane.

