Shake Shack Opens In Detroit On Thursday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Downtown Detroit’s newest restaurant is opening its doors on Thursday.
Shake Shack, which in the First National Building along Woodward near Campus Martius, will open at 11 o’clock following a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the restaurant’s first Michigan location.
Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its burgers, crispy crinkle cut fries and fresh-made frozen custard. The restaurant also serves beer and wine.
In addition to the Shack classics, the Downtown Detroit Shack will be serving a selection of local frozen custard concretes: Motor City Mix (vanilla custard, peanut butter sauce, Bon Bon Bon dark chocolate with Rocky’s honey roasted peanuts and chocolate toffee) and the Pie Oh My (vanilla custard, Sister Pie featured pie). A remix on the fan favorite Shack Attack, Detroit edition (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, Zingerman’s Black Magic Brownie and Mast Brothers Shake Shack dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles) will also be available.
Diners will be able to wash their burgers and fries down with not only Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale, but also brews like Cheboygan Brewing Blood Orange Honey Wheat, Griffin Claw Brewing El Rojo Red Ale, and Short’s Brewing Huma Lupa Licious India Pale Ale. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of organic and biodynamic Shack Red and Shack White wine from Napa-based Frog’s Leap Winery.